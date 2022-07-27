Jodhpur Rains: 4 Kids Drown After Falling Into Massive Pit; Roads, Railway Tracks Blocked

The entire Rajasthan state which has been facing massive rainfall over the past few days is witnessing a flood-like situation in several districts including Jodhpur, Bhilwara and Chittorgarh. Jodhpur which is among the worst-affected districts is facing waterlogging and blocked roads and railway tracks in several places, while heavy damage has been caused to properties.

On the other hand, four children also lost their lives after drowning in a pit filled with rainwater, police said.

Speaking on the same, SDM Kanchan Rathore said that the drowning incident took place near Gawariyon ki Dhani under the Bhopalgarh subdivision of Jodhpur where a pit was filled with rainwater and the children were out bathing in the pit. They accidentally slipped into deep water. While four of them drowned, one managed to raise an alarm, but it was too late.

The four children have been identified as Anita (15), Sanju (16), Pintu (12), and Kishore (12), police added. Their bodies have been recovered and a post-mortem has been carried out.

Jodhpur rains cause heavy wreak

Following incessant rainfall, while several areas in the districts remained waterlogged, incidents of vehicles being swept away in rainwater have been reported and many also remained stuck on flooded roads. This includes a two-wheeler in Tonk and a car in Jodhpur which were swept away in the water.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Cars washed away in Jodhpur after heavy rain triggered a flood-like situation late last night, July 25 pic.twitter.com/cfbtpZrnCv — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 25, 2022

On the other hand, a portion of a building collapsed in Azad Nagar in Bhilwara, injuring a 55-year-old woman who was trapped underneath the debris and was later rescued by a team of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Also, due to heavy rains, the north western railway (NWR) cancelled seven trains, partially cancelled six trains, and further diverted two others.

Keeping in view the situation, the Jodhpur District Collector has declared a holiday on Wednesday, July 27, in all government and private schools across the district.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who has been closely monitoring the situation has appealed to people to remain alert during the monsoon season. Also, extending condolences on the deaths of the four children, he has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh under the Chiranjeevi Accident insurance scheme further adding that the child who survived will be given assistance amount of Rs 20,000 from the chief minister relief fund.

Image: ANI