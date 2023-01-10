As the authorities continued with the evacuation process ahead of the demolition of hotels in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath, a massive faceoff between the residents and the police took place on Tuesday.

Staging protests against the state government’s order to conduct the demolition of buildings in the area, the locals questioned the 'negligence of the authorities' and demanded written assurance regarding compensation before demolition.

Speaking to Republic TV, a local said, “We want the government to talk to us and give a written assurance to the residents before the demolition drive in Joshimath starts. The government has not yet given any assurance to the people of Joshimath that what compensation will be provided to the victims.”

“Everybody should be given compensation for the loss. The government should talk to the residents and take note of their demands and try to fulfill them. The people just want to know how the government will compensate them,” another resident told Republic.

‘Govt not listening to us’: Residents inform Republic

Accusing the state as well as the Union government of their negligence, a women protester said, “We are in extreme loss. The government is not listening to us. There was no prior notice given before the demolition. The government should assure us about a one-time settlement plan before proceeding with the demolishing process.”

“The government is trying to kill us. They do not care about us. They evacuated us without giving prior notice. We were not even allowed to take our clothes. We want the government to listen to us and take immediate action,” another woman protesting against the government’s decision to demolish the buildings in joshimath said.

Why is demolition necessary?

As Joshimath continues to suffer the ongoing crisis, the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led state government decided to mechanically demolish two hotels – 'Mount View' and 'Malari Inn' – as they developed huge cracks recently and were leaning towards each other due to the sinking in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, posing a risk to the nearby settlements.

Apart from this, the Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar earlier in the day informed that a total of 678 buildings in Joshimath have been marked unsafe. Following the sinking, he further informed that in order to conduct the evacuation process eight teams of SDRF, one team of NDRF and police officials reached the spot and sealed a few areas.

Notably, the state government is also surveying the area and marking the areas into 'danger and buffer' zones. The locals who have lost their houses will be shifted on the basis of this survey. As per the reports, the residents of the area marked as a 'danger zone' will be evacuated immediately and then the residents of the buffer zone will be evacuated. The government further stated that there is also a third zone which is completely safe.