Joshimath Sinking: Uttarakhand Marking Out Danger, Buffer Zones; CM Meets NDMA Officials

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday to discuss ways to save Joshimath, the Uttarakhand town 'sinking' due to land subsidence.

Ahead of the meeting, the Chief Minister said, "We've appealed to everyone to work as a team and save Joshimath. (People of) 68 houses that were in danger have been shifted. A zone of over 600 houses has formed & efforts are underway to shift them. The Prime Minister is also monitoring it and has assured all possible help.”

603 homes develop cracks

The Chamoli district administration distributed funds to buy essentials among the families affected. At least 68 families have been relocated and 603 buildings have developed cracks, according to a report.

On Sunday, a high-level review meeting on the Joshimath situation was chaired by PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office.

A team of experts from the NDMA, National Institute of Disaster Management, Geological Survey of India, IIT Roorkee, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, National Institute of Hydrology and Central Building Research Institute have been tasked to study and give recommendations on the situation in Joshimath.

Assessing the Joshimath situation

A meeting of the Secretary of Border Management and members of the NDMA travelled to Uttarakhand Monday to assess the situation. Mishra said one NDRF team and four State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have already reached Joshimath.

Joshimath district officials participated in the discussion through video conference. Senior Uttarakhand authorities also participated in the review.

Danger zone and buffer zone

In Joshimath, the state government is surveying the area by segregating it into danger zone and buffer zone. Residents will be shifted on the basis of the survey. The area under the 'danger zone' will be evacuated immediately, the buffer zone will be evacuated next. There is also a third zone which is completely safe, government officials said.

Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Sinha said, "There is no evidence available clearing the reasons behind this disaster in Joshimath, all we know is land can not bear the load. Our relief work is still on and until then there will be no construction work done at the location."