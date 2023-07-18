Kalka-Shimla Heritage Track Damaged After Rain Fury In Himachal, Train Ops Suspended

The world heritage site and the single track working rail link Shimla-Kalka railway track suffered damages last week due to landslides followong heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh. Now, the Indian railways have suspended operations till August 6.

According to the officials, the trees fallen on the aforementioned track were noticed while inspection. The heavy landslide had incurred heavy damage to the Railways tracks of Himachal Pradesh. The decision to suspend operations was taking to speed up the restoration work of the track.

Most of the tracks from Kalka to Solan have been majorly damaged and restoration work will take some time, a railway official told Republic. He also added that the Solan to Shimla track have minor damages and the restoration will be completed very soon. Senior DCM Ambala Naveen said, "After accessing the damage, Railways has decided to do a trial run from Shimla to Solan and it was was successful. The train opertaions from Shimla to Solan will resume in a day or two. But the restoration of the damaged Solan to Kalka track will take time."

"A team of engineers are accessing the damaged tracks. A detailed report will be prepared. We have canceled all the bookings from Kalka-Shimla and Solan-Shimla. The booking will resume once we make all arrangements to resume the operations.”