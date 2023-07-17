Kanjhawala Hit-and-drag Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order Over Framing Of Charges

Delhi's Rohini Court on Monday has reserved the order on framing of charges in the Kanjhawala hit and run case. The Delhi court will now pronounce its order on July 27. The police earlier in March had filed about a 800-page-chargesheet against the seven accused in this matter out of which two are on bail. Delhi Police has made records of 117 witnesses in the case and arrested seven people in this hit-and-drag case that led to the death of a woman. The chargesheet was filed in the court of Metropolitian Magistrate Sanya Dalal. Delhi police have also invoked murder charges (section 302 of Indian Penal Code) in the case.



As per the chargesheet, accused Amit Khanna and Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal, who were there in the vehicle at the time of accident, have been booked for murder. Delhi police chargesheet reads that the accused had ample opportunity to save the victim but they knowingly and intentionally dragged her. Police invoked sections of murder, destruction of evidence, and conspiracy in this case.



In view of the modesty of the victim, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava appeared for Delhi police, requested the court not to supply victim's sentitive photographs.

The incident occurred on the intervening nights of December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023. A 20-year-old girl was hit by a moving car and dragged under the vehicle. Four people who were sitting inside the car namely, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj Mittal, and Mithun were arrested. They were seated in the offending car at the time of the accident and dragged the victim for about 13 KM from the place of the accident, which is Shani Bazaar Road, Krishan Vihar.

(The article is written by Republic reporter Sambhav Sharma)