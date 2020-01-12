Kannauj Road Accident: Passenger Files FIR Against Driver For Rash Driving

A passenger who survived in the tragic road accident that took place in Kannauj on Friday has filed an FIR against the bus driver for ‘negligent driving'. The case has been filed in Chhibramau Kotwali in Uttar Pradesh, and the Police along with special teams are on a search for the driver.

The incident took place late on Friday after a double-decker bus carrying nearly 45 passengers collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj district and subsequently went up in flames. Reportedly, as many as 20 people are feared dead in the accident while 25 others suffered serious injuries.

Akhilesh Yadav blames BJP govt

Earlier on Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav blamed the ruling-BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the death of passengers in the Kannauj road accident saying that it shows the 'shortcomings of BJP'. Expressing grief over the loss of lives in Kannauj accident, Akhilesh also demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased.

"Soon after the bus caught fire, we sent our party workers there to provide aid. Under BJP's tenure, the bus was built in the wrong way as its size was over-exceeded, a wrong permit was given and the bus was overloaded. The bus was driven at a higher speed. This shows the shortcomings of the BJP government," Yadav said told the reporters.

CM Adityanath announces compensation

Shortly after the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that he is "deeply saddened by the mishap" and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Besides, Adityanath had announced Rs 2 lakh each compensation for the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the incident. He also sought a report of the incident from the District Magistrate.

Inspector-General of Police, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal said that 25 passengers were safely rescued from the bus and are either receiving treatment at local hospitals or have been discharged.

(With ANI inputs)