UP: President Kovind & CM Yogi Condole As Kanpur Bus Accident Claims At Least 5 Lives

Expressing sadness over the Kanpur bus accident, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday morning offered 'deepest condolences to the families' of the victims. In an unfortunate incident, at least five people have been killed and several got injured after an electric bus lost control and mowed down several bystanders near the Tat Mill crossroad in Kanpur on Sunday. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police of East Kanpur - Pramod Kumar, the injured ones have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The investigation into the accident has also begun:

Uttar Pradesh | At least five people killed and several injured in an electric bus accident in Kanpur. The incident took place near Tat Mill cross road: Pramod Kumar, DCP East Kanpur pic.twitter.com/ZzVsKMOYuZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind offers condolences:

"Deeply saddened by the news of many casualties in the Kanpur bus accident. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this incident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," tweeted the President.

कानपुर में हुई बस दुर्घटना में कई लोगों के हताहत होने की खबर से अत्यंत दुःख हुआ है। इस घटना में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं। मैं घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 31, 2022

CM Yogi Adityanath condoles, instructs officials to offer medical aid to injured

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the victims' families. He also prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and said that he has instructed the officials to offer medical aid to the injured.

He wrote on social media app Koo, "The death of people in a road accident in Kanpur is very sad. May Almighty grant the departed souls a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this unfathomable loss. Instructions have been given to the administration to provide all possible medical aid to the injured."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal expresses his condolences

Union Minister Piyush Goyal took to Koo and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the road accident in Kanpur. I express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in this distressing accident."

Kanpur bus accident tragedy

Three cars and many bikes have been destroyed by the bus in the accident. "The driver of the bus is on the run, we are looking for him," said Pramod Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Kanpur.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to express condolences to the families of the dead in the road accident.

"Received unfortunate news of a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the dead. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident," Ms Priyanka tweeted in Hindi.

कानपुर से सड़क हादसे का बहुत ही दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक संवेदनाएं। मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करती हूं कि घायलों को जल्द स्वास्थ्य लाभ मिले। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 30, 2022

Accidents in Kanpur

Earlier, in October, three people had died in a head-on collision between a truck and a trailer on the Kanpur-Hamirpur highway, police said. Both vehicles caught fire after the collision, and their drivers and a helper were burnt alive, Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Outer) Ashtbhuja Singh said. The deadly crash led to a kilometre-long traffic jam, he said.

Prior to this in June, 17 people had died due to a head-on collision between a double-decker bus and a loader ferrying factory workers on the Kanpur-Allahabad highway. District Magistrate Alok Tiwari ordered a probe into the accident. Sub Divisional Officer (Sadar) Deepak Kumar Pal and Circle Officer (Sadar) Rishikesh Yadav were tasked with inquiring into the incident.

