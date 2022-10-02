Kanpur Road Accident: Villagers Demand Action Against Driver As Death Toll Rises To 26

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur wherein a tractor trolley carrying pilgrims overturned on Saturday evening, the death The road accident, which took place around 08:15 PM on Saturday, in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur district, has claimed the lives of 26 people belonging to the same village. It is alleged that the driver of the tractor was drunk and it was his carelessness that led to the accident. Saddened by the deaths, the villagers are demanding strict action against the driver of the tractor. Following the tragedy, the tractor's driver absconded from the spot.

Police station in-charge suspended over laxity

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Police suspended the station in-charge of Sarh police station for laxity. According to the officials, Anand Kumar, the station in-charge was suspended due to a delay in rushing the police force to the accident spot.

"After getting the information, we immediately reached the spot. The injured have been sent to the hospital. 26 people have died. The station incharge has been suspended for negligence. The investigation is on. If anyone else's fault is found, action will be taken," SP Outer Kanpur TS Singh said, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Kanpur District Magistrate Vishak Iyer spoke with reporters about the Ghatampur road accident. "A total of 26 people have lost their lives and others are injured. The pilgrims were returning from Chandika Devi temple in Fatehpura. The injured people have been sent to Hallet hospital. The investigation is underway. Rescue work has been completed," he told reporters.

PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. "My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," he said.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the kin of each of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.