Karnataka: 1 Dead & 7 Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Hubli's Candle Manufacturing Factory

A major fire broke out at a factory in Karnataka's Hubli area in the Dharwad district following which one person was killed and seven others were injured.

Nikita Bishay

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Karnataka's Hubli area in the Dharwad district, killing one person and injuring seven others, reported ANI. The incident took place on the evening of Saturday, July 23, at a sparkle-candle manufacturing factory located in the Tarihal Industrial Estate during working hours when the workers were present inside. 

As huge flames and thick smoke started engulfing the factory, fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Meanwhile, eight factory workers sustained severe burn injuries out of which one lost his life. 

Three in critical condition, says district collector

Speaking about the incident and ongoing firefighting operation, Gurudatta Hegde, the Dharwad area's district collector told ANI three among those injured are in critical condition. "We're accessing material and probing for irregularities by the factory and its owner. Reasons behind fire yet to be ascertained," he added. 

On the other hand, MLA Arvind Bellad, who also visited the spot on Saturday, spoke to the media and said that the factory involved in the manufacturing of sparkling candles was set up a few days back. "Fire tenders, ambulances, and the police reached the spot in a very short time. The owner of the factory is absconding," he added. 

While an investigation is presently underway regarding the incident, the injured people have been admitted to the KIMS Hospital. The police are also on the spot to invastigate the matter.

