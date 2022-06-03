Karnataka: 7 People Charred To Death, Many Injured In Bus Accident At Kalaburagi

In a shocking incident, seven passengers travelling in a private bus are feared to have been charred to death following an accident in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi. According to information accessed, a bus carrying 29 people met with an accident on the outskirts of the Kamalapura town in Kalaburagi district in the early hours of Friday. All passengers involved in the accident have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

According to the locals, several passengers managed to escape after the private bus caught fire following an accident. The bus travelling from Goa to Hyderabad reportedly hit a tempo trax travelling on the road and lost control. Following the collision, the bus went up in flames and was completely charred.

Many passengers including the driver of the goods vehicle were injured. All injured persons are now under treatment at various hospitals in Kalaburagi. The police informed that the rescue operation is underway.

Massive blast triggers fire at Nitrite plant in Vadodara

In an unrelated incident that took place on Friday, a massive explosion followed by fire was reported at Deepak Nitrite Company in the Nandesari GIDC area in Gujarat's Vadodara. According to the visuals being shared on social media, thick smoke billowing could be seen from a far distance. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to control the fire.

As many as eight people were injured due to the fire, out of which three are said to be in critical condition. The injured were immediately rushed to the SSG hospital. At least 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the massive fire. The exact reason for the explosion is not yet known and the video of the blast has since gone viral on social media. The company issued a statement clarifying that it is now monitoring the situation closely.

(With PTI inputs)