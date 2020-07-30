Car Washes Away In Karnataka Stream As Passengers Manage Narrow Escape; Watch

In a scary incident, a car was washed away in Karnataka’s Gutti stream due to floods and the two passengers had a narrow escape. Rakesh and Yousuf encountered an overflowing stream while driving towards Kadapa from Bellary.

They followed a bus which passed the stream safely but as the car attempted to move forward, it was washed away along with floodwater into the stream. A video of the incident captured by locals shows the vehicle plunging into the stream due to the force of floods. They helped the passengers to escape.

Auto washed away in overflowing stream, 1 dead

In a similar incident reported earlier this week, a woman lost her life after the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in got swept away in an overflowing stream following heavy rains in Telangana's Nalgonda district. The police identified the deceased woman as Ramulamma.

T Anand Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Devarakonda, told ANI over the phone, "An auto got caught up in an overflowing water stream. A woman who was travelling in that auto died on the spot."

The stream overflowed after continuous downpour for two days in the district that affected the transportation between the villages as the Musi river in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district is flooded. The water flow is high near Nalgonda district, Devarakonda constituency, Chintapalli Mandal and Kistarampally village.

