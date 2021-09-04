Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Expresses Confidence In Receiving NDRF Funds Amid Floods

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday expressed confidence that the state would get the necessary assistance from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) funds for excessive damage caused due to floods. While informing that the central study team arrived to review the flood situation, CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the NDRF team would have a preliminary discussion with the relevant ministers and officials.

CM Bommai on Karnataka floods

Remarking that a final meeting will be held after inspection of the damaged areas, the Chief Minister said that Karnataka has given NDRF teams all the reports and they will be convinced. He further said that the officials will be touring the state with the team and report where the damage was most severe.

Karnataka reels under floods

Earlier, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had instructed the state health officials to take all precautions to prevent the outbreak of any disease in the flood-hit areas of the state. On July 23, Sudhakar had held meetings with senior health officials at Aarogya Soudha and reviewed the preparedness of the Health Department in fighting the floods. The officials were instructed to spray disinfectant in places that are affected by floods. They have also been told to be on high alert in flood-hit regions and educate people about the potential outbreaks of diseases.

Karnataka Floods: 9 dead, 3 missing

Nine people have died and three were missing in Karnataka so far, with torrential rains battering several parts of the coastal, the Malenadu, and north-interior region of the state, this resulting in flood-like situations and landslides, officials said on Saturday. A total of 31,360 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas, while 22,417 people are taking shelter in 237 relief camps that have been opened by the government.

According to data shared by the State Disaster Management Authority, 283 villages in 45 taluks have been lashed by rains, affecting a population of 36,498. Among the deaths reported since July 22, four are from Uttara Kannada district, two from Belagavi, and one each from Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, and Kodagu. Landslides have occurred at seven locations in Uttara Kannada, four in Chikkamagaluru, three in Kodagu, and one each in Shivamogga and Hassan districts.

As per Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, and Kodagu districts received widespread heavy to extremely heavy rains on Saturday. Kudumallige of Tirthahalli taluk in Shivamogga received the highest of 355mm rainfall.

