Karnataka: CM Bommai Orders Rescue & Relief Work Amid Heavy Rain; NDRF Teams Despatched

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai has said that rescue efforts have been prioritised and that there are instructions in place to start relief work immediately as torrential rains continue to batter the Malenadu region and the coastal portions of the state.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been despatched in the state for rescue operations, according to Bommai.

CM Bommai also said, "I have held discussions with Deputy Commissioners of rain affected districts. Already rescue works are on and I have directed to take up relief work. Because of heavy and incessant rains houses and properties have got damaged in coastal districts and Kodagu, and the rains have continued."

Incessant rains have caused the rivers to overflow, which has submerged agricultural fields and other low lying areas. The heavy rains have also caused damage to houses, buildings, electric poles and more in the affected areas.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the next two days in Karnataka, predicting heavy rains in isolated places.

On July 4, Skymet president, AVM GP Sharma said, "The next 7-8 days will be crucial, we have to prepare for it. Coastal Karnataka will get heavier rains and entire coastal parts very heavy rainfall. Flooding is also possible, given that this will be the rainiest month of monsoon for coastal parts. We need to take adequate precautions."

Incessant rains in Karnataka

On Tuesday July 5, the rainfall was heaviest in the region bordering the Western Ghats, especially Kukke Subrahmanya, where the bathing ghat got submerged for the second day on Monday. Devotees had a tough time in performing rituals at the ghat. Temple authorities kept announcing to devotees to be careful and not to take any valuables near the ghat. There were many small landslides and trees fell in several places.

On Monday, the highest rainfall in the state occurred at three locations. Hebri in Uddipi District which received 243 mm, Manjaguni village in Sirsi taluk and Kodkani village in Siddapur Taluk, both in Uttar Kannada district, received 199 mm and 197 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.