Karnataka CM Seeks Details On Rain And Flood Situation In State; 70 Relief Camps Set Up

At the backdrop of the monsoon fury in Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa sought details on the rain and flood situation in the state from the Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary on Sunday. As many as 70 relief camps are active across the state so far where 1,292 people are taking shelter while 23 animals have died so far.

Expressing grief over the deaths, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi visited the family of a girl who had slipped into a swelling river and died in Kalaghatagi taluk of Dharwad district. He handed over an ex-gratia payment of five lakh rupees to the family members. Chikmagalur district in-charge minister C T Ravi visited Charmadi ghat today and inspected the road clearing work.

The embankments of Cauvery, Tungabhadra, Krishna, and their tributaries are receiving copious rainfall increasing the inflow in the reservoirs. Several reservoirs on these rivers are releasing water thereby swelling the flow of water downstream.

Floods in Karnataka

Swollen rivers and flood-like situation continued to threaten lives and property in several parts of rain-ravaged Karnataka, where the death toll reached 12 on Saturday. Though there has been a respite from the rain in some parts, rivers continue to flow above the danger mark, inundating low-lying areas in several parts of Malnad, coastal and interior Karnataka.

There are also reports of continued landslides in hilly areas of Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru.

