Karnataka: Flood-like Situation In Kodagu Inflicts Massive Damage To Lives And Properties

Heavy rains continue to disrupt normal life in coastal areas and the Kodagu region in Karnataka. Parts of the Kodagu district continue to reel under flood-like situation due to massive rainfall in Karnataka. Several vehicles have been submerged and roads are flooded.

Reportedly, a boat was trapped in overflowing Cauvery river water at Kodagu. However, another government boat was sent to rescue people. Several roads and bridges in the region have been submerged under overflowing streams.

According to sources, rivers have swollen due to incessant downpour, inundating agricultural fields and low-lying areas, also landslides have been reported in the hilly areas of Kodagu.

Govt taking all measures to provide relief: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the state government is taking all the necessary measures to rescue and provide relief to people affected by torrential rains.

"Our Revenue Minister is already in Kodagu. According to the Met Department, rains will continue for the next three to four days in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada districts. I have already held discussions with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of districts regarding the precautionary measures to be taken and they have been taken, necessary funds are with DCs," he said.

