Karnataka Govt Announces Rs 15 Lakh Compensation To Kin Of Woman Killed By Leopard In Mysuru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the family of a woman, who was killed in a leopard attack in a village in Mysuru district recently.

With incidents of leopard attacks in Bengaluru as well as Mysuru being reported recently, Bommai said he has directed the forest department to deploy dedicated teams to catch the big cats straying into urban areas and human settlements.

"The families of those killed in leopard attacks will be provided a compensation of Rs 15 lakh. The ex-gratia is similar to the one meant for the kin of those killed by wild elephants," the CM said.

The state government has taken the attacks seriously.

He said the forest officials are trying to hunt down the leopard, which killed a 22-year-old woman at Kebbegundi village in T Narasipura Taluk of the Mysuru district.

"We have taken the leopard attacks on human beings seriously, especially in Bengaluru and Mysuru. The forest officials have laid traps for them. I have told them to catch the animals alive and release them in the forest," Bommai said.