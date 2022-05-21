Karnataka: Heavy Rains Trigger Severe Waterlogging In Several Parts Across Uttar Kannada

Heavy rainfall continued to lash various parts of Karnataka, including Uttara Kannada district and triggered severe waterlogging on May 20. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rainfall for two more days in the state while the Geological Survey of India has warned of landslides in Uttara Kannada district.

According to the IMD report, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Karnataka on Saturday, May 21. The ANI report mentioned heavy downpours in the Davanagere region, which witnessed waterlogging on the day. And the Hubballi region of the state received light showers in the morning hours of May 20.

According to the statics of the revenue ministry, nine people have so far lost their lives and 23 houses have collapsed following severe rains across the state.

Davanagere, Dharwad, and Haveri districts have announced holidays for schools. Four Units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in three coastal districts Kodagu, Mysuru, Hassan, Raichur, Yadgir, Ballary, Kalaburgi, and Bengaluru, to carry out rescue operations.

IMD has issued a red alert in Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Davanagere, Chikkamagalur, Udupi, and Shivamogga districts of the state. While 16 districts have been issued an orange alert.

Karnataka CM Bommai visits flood-hit regions

Earlier on May 19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with his cabinet ministers and senior officials, visited flood-hit areas in Bengaluru, which received heavy rainfall in the past couple of days. Heavy and incessant rain, triggered floods in Bengaluru.

On Wednesday, CM Bommai announced Rs 25,000 as compensation for people whose houses were damaged due to heavy rains in the capital city.

Chief minister Bommai acknowledged that every year, some areas in the city flooded and so ordered the completion of work relating to stormwater drains.

"For two days, there have been continuous rain at several places (in the city) and there have been over 100 mm rainfall, inundating several low-lying areas. I have already spoken to the Commissioner (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the city's civic body) and engineers and have put the task force, home guards and SDRF (state disaster response force) to work to de-clog and pump the water out," he said.

