Karnataka: Train Rams Into Truck In Bidar; Dramatic Visuals Accessed | Watch

The truck had reportedly run into a mechanical problem as it was stuck on the tracks near the Bahlki crossing in Bidar, Karnataka, when the incident took place.

A train rammed into a truck in Bidar, Karnataka in the early hours of Thursday. The truck had reportedly run into a mechanical problem as it was stuck on the tracks near the Bahlki crossing when the incident took place. The guard at the crossing issued a signal and tried his level best to stop the train, but unfortunately, the train had only managed to slow down. 

Immediately after the dramatic collision, the train came to a halt. Visuals from the incident show complete damage to the rear end of the truck, but no injuries have been reported yet.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

