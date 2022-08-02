Karnataka: Two Minors Killed In House Collapse Due To Landslide Amid Incessant Rainfall

In a tragic incident, two minors died after their house collapsed in a landslide due to the incessant rainfall in Karnataka. The incident took place in the Parvathamukhi village of Dakshina Kannada district on August 2.

Rishikesh Sonawane, the Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada spoke about the incident and said, "The bodies of two minor girls were recovered by NDMF and SDMF personnel."

Owing to the heavy rainfall that has been lashing down, daily life has been badly hit across the state. Not just Dakshina Kannada, the district of Uttara Kannada has also been severely affected due to the rains.

Another incident of four people being trapped in a home that collapsed in a landslide has also been reported near Muttali village, Bhatkal taluka in the Uttara Kannada district. As per sources, police officials, emergency services staff and the local MLA have reached the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

IMD predicts heavy rains for the next few days

The Indian Meteorological Department has put many sub-divisions of Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on an Orange Alert for August 2 and has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in these areas till August 6.

For August 2, the districts of Kodagu, Hassan, Chikmagalur, and Shimoga have been placed on an alert and for August 3, an alert has been issued for Uttar Kannada, Shimoga, Udupi, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshin Kannada, and Kodagu.

"Avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often. Avoid staying in vulnerable structures," the MeT department said in a press release.

The situation was quite serious in several villages in the two taluks, according to the district administration, which on Tuesday declared a holiday for all schools, anganwadis, and colleges in Sullia and Kadaba.

(With inputs from ANI)