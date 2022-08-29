In a tragic incident, a house washed away after a landslide hit the Kudayathoor village in Thodupuzha taluka of the Idukki district in Kerala on Monday, killing three people.

On Monday, a landslide occurred in the Thodupuzha area of the Idukki district wherein the house belonging to Maliyekkal Soman was washed away. At the time of the incident, there were five people trapped in the house-- Soman, his wife Shiji, Soman's mother Thankamma and his grandson Aadidev. After getting the information, a search and rescue operation was launched by the concerned authorities. Accordingly, an earthmover vehicle-- JCB was brought in for the rescue operation and to clear the debris caused by the landslide in Idukki's Thodupuzha area. As per the preliminary information, three bodies have been recovered of which two are of Thankamma and Aadidev, whereas a search and rescue mission was still on for the missing two people.

#WATCH | Kerala: Three bodies found after a landslide hit Kudayathoor village in Thodupuzha taluka of Idukki district earlier this morning. Search operation underway. pic.twitter.com/OSuii86v5c — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

Kerala Revenue Minister K. Rajan to visit area to take stock of situation

Notably, reacting to this incident, Kerala Revenue Minister announced on Monday that he will be visiting the landslide-affected area today. It is pertinent to mention that the incidnet occurred when certain districts are Kerala are experiencing heavy rainfall. In addition to this, according to the latest weather update from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall and thunderstorms/lightning at isolated places are very likely over Kerala and neighbouring areas during August 28 -31.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)