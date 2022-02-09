Kerala: Army Assures Youth Trapped In Malampuzha Mountains Is Safe; Rescue Ops Underway

In a key development in the rescue operation of the youth trapped in Malampuzha in Palakkad district, the Indian Army has arrived on the scene and were able to make contact with the stranded hiker. The Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday morning informed that the army was able to communicate with the youth and added that an Indian Air Force helicopter is ready for deployment to rescue him.

The 23-year-old, named Babu, got stuck in the pocket of the Cherad hill on Monday evening and rescue operations have been taking place ever since.

According to sources, the Army team led by Col Sekhar Athri began rescue operations during the night. Army sources informed that the boy fell off a steep cliff and is about 30m from the clifftop. They also confirmed that communication has been established with the boy and reaffirmed that he is safe. The Army began rescue operation at 5.45 a.m. and drones are now being used for surveillance of location and choppers are on standby at the Sulur Airbase.

Meanwhile, a second team of 22 personnel from Parachute Regiment centre, Bengaluru, moved by air to Sulur and reached the rescue location by 4 a.m. today. The Indian Army in a statement confirmed the same. "Teams of the Indian Army have undertaken a rescue operation to extricate a person stuck in a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains, Palakkad Kerala. Teams have been mobilised overnight and rescue operations are under progress," Indian Army said.

Babu had set out to climb the Malapuzha mountains with two others who gave up the climb halfway. The youth later slipped and got stuck on the side of the steep mountain. It has been well over 24 hours since the man got stuck and visuals from a drone show him sitting in what seems to be a precarious point on the cliff.

The CMO has now informed that rescue operations for him have been stepped up. Earlier, two teams of NDRF and a coast guard chopper had also joined the rescue operation but were unsuccessful in the attempt. The police, forest, fire force and civil defence volunteers are present on the scene.

Rescue operation will be intensified today, says CMO

Informing the rescue operations for the youth has been intensified, the Kerala CMO took to Twitter and noted, “Efforts are in full swing to rescue the youth trapped in #Malampuzha Cherat hill. There are currently two units of the ADG PI -INDIAN ARMY at the scene. Army members were able to talk to him. The rescue operation will be intensified today. Indian Air Force helicopter is ready to be deployed.”

Efforts are in full swing to rescue the youth trapped in #Malampuzha Cherat hill. There are currently two units of the @adgpi at the scene. Army members were able to talk to him. The rescue operation will be intensified today. @IAF_MCC helicopter is ready to be deployed. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) February 9, 2022

Kerala CM intervenes to offer help to the youth

The efforts to rescue the adventurer have gone in vain so far, as the police, fire-fighting force, NDRF, and even the coast guard from Kochi have been unsuccessful up this point. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also intervened on Tuesday and had sought the help of the Army to rescue the youth.

It is worth noting that the man attempted to climb the hill on February 7 and has been facing the scorching heat with no water or food for more than a day.

To ensure a safe rescue, a special squad from Bangaluru was deployed. According to PTI, Lt. General Arun of Army's Southern Command informed the CMO that the team specialises in mountaineering and rescue. The scorching heat and windy conditions during the evenings had obstructed the rescue teams from making contact with the youth.

