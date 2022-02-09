Kerala: Army Rescues Youth Trapped In Malampuzha Mountains; Hiker Hugs & Thanks Team

In a successful update to the rescue operation of the youth trapped in the Malapuzha mountains, the 23-year old Babu has now been rescued by teams of the Army. The young man was trapped in a cleft on a mountain face in Malampuzha area of Palakkad district in Kerala. It was learned that till the time he was rescued, the Army provided him food and water, and then hauled him to safety.

As per reports, the Army personnel helped Babu to climb up the mountain. The Army personnel who are a part of the specialised teams arrived to the spot last night from Bengaluru. In between, breaks were taken for the youth to take rest as they slowly climbed the mountain.

The massive rescue operation was completed when the youth was hauled to safety by 10.08 a.m. by the Army personnel. The rescue team involved local bodies, NDRF and Coast Guard, with the Air Force also standing to help.

Providing details of the rescue operation, Southern Command Indian Army tweeted, "In a daring mission Indian Army Team from Southern Command has rescued the stranded trekker, Mr Babu to safety from the dangerous cliff, across the treacherous rocky mountain face."

Kerala youth trapped in Malapuzha mountains

A young man in the Malampuzha area of Palakkad was trapped on a hill between rocks since Monday in the scorching heat, with no water or food. Locals had informed that Babu decided to climb to the top of Cherad hill but decided, along with his fellow climbers, to return halfway through. The youth planned to climb to the top but then slipped and fell, and got trapped between rocks on the mountain face.

Several attempts, including one by a Coast Guard helicopter, was made to rescue Babu. Later, a team of 22 personnel from Parachute Regiment centre, Bengaluru, moved to Sulur by air and reached the spot by 4:00 a.m. to join the rescue operation.

