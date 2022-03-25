Kerala: Boy Barely Escapes Death Not Once But Twice In Shocking Turn Of Events; Watch

Ever heard about the phrase 'escaping the death' that's what happened today in Kerala where a boy reportedly of 9-years-old escaped death not once but twice. Netizens were indeed been left speechless by this child's near escape from death, which is nothing short of a miracle. On Sunday evening, March 20, the incident where the boy just returned from the jaws of death occurred near Taliparamba in Kerala's Kannur district of Chorukkala.

Viral Video

In the viral video, the boy was driving his cycle and he came on the road out of nowhere from the woods. As soon as the boy entered the road, a bike driver rammed into that bicycle driven by the child. It is pertinent to note that the bike driver was completely unaware that a boy would barge his cycle right in the middle of the road. The youngster is then catapulted into the air and thrown on the opposite side of the road.

The hit from the bicycle and him getting thrown away on the other side of the road was a blessing in disguise because seconds later we can see the cycle was crushed into pieces by the Kerala government bus. He can be seen just standing there, attempting to process what had just transpired as he got up from across the road. It seems incredible that the youngster escaped death twice in a matter of seconds, the first when a motorbike collided with his bicycle and the second when a bus crashed his bicycle while he watched from the sidelines.

The event would have been hard to believe if it hadn't been for this footage. The series of events happened in a matter of seconds, but they were recorded on CCTV. The clip has since gone viral.