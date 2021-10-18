Kerala Floods: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces Rs 1 Crore Towards Relief Operations

Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has extended financial aid to its neighbouring state of Kerala which is battered with torrential rains and floods resulting in heavy loss of life and property.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Monday that the DMK Charitable Trust, helmed by him, will donate Rs 1 crore favouring the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund to carry out relief operations in the flood-stricken state.

In a party release, DMK conveyed its condolences to those killed in rain-related incidents in Kerala and extended its sympathies to those affected. The CM also called on the people to support the people of Kerala in this hour of need.

With our brethren in Kerala affected by torrential rains and floods, DMK Charitable Trust donates 1 crore INR for the efforts undertaken to alleviate their suffering. Let's embrace humanity and support them in this time of need. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/7jATjJGZiA — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 18, 2021

This is not the first that the DMK has provided financial help to Kerala. Earlier in 2018, when the state struggled to cope with devastating floods, Tamil Nadu's then Opposition party contributed Rs 1 crore towards the Kerala Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund.

Kerala floods claim 23 lives

In Kerala, where heavy rains have claimed 23 lives till Monday, water levels are rising in the catchment areas. Landslides and flash floods caused by heavy rainfall in the hilly portions of Kerala's Kottayam and Idukki districts claimed many lives on Saturday.

A red alert was issued in respect of 10 dams in Kerala, two shutters of Kakki dam in Pathanamthitta were opened and pilgrimage to Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala has been put on hold for now. Personnel from the state's three armed forces, the Army, Navy, and Air Force, have been pushed into action for rescue and restoration efforts.

Heavy rain also occurred in numerous areas of Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district, flooding the Thirparappu waterfalls. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the severe stretch of rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will likely decrease today.

Earlier in the day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu offered his sympathies for the flood-related deaths in Kerala, stating that the state and central governments are doing all possible efforts to provide relief and assistance to the affected people.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences for the deaths caused by torrential rains and landslides in Kerala. He also spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the state's circumstances. In response to the Kerala floods, PM Modi stated that officials are working on the ground to assist people who have been hurt or harmed.