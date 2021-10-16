Kerala Govt Seeks IAF's Assistance As Floods Ravage State; Air Force, Army Assets Deployed

As heavy rains lashed Kerala on Saturday, the state government sought the assistance of the Indian Air Force for rescue operations where landslides devastated the population. CM Vijayan informed that help from the Air Force has been sought for assistance in Koottikal at Kottayam district where landslides have been reportedly isolated a few families. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday as excessive rainfall battered the coastal region. He further informed that the situation was serious, however, the latest weather reports ‘give relief’.

Kerala govt seeks IAF support

The Indian Air Force and Indian Army stationed in Kerala have deployed their assets, a defence spokesperson told PTI. “Mi-17 and Sarang Helicopters are already in standby mode to meet the requirements. All the bases under Southern Air Command have been put on high alert because of the prevalent weather situation at Kerala”, the spokesperson said in a statement.

She continued, “Indian Army has already deployed army personnel to the flood-affected areas. One column consists of One Officer, 2 JCOs and 30 other ranks of army personnel already moved to Kanjirappally, Kottayam District from Pangode Military Station along with two Baut with OBM and other equipment under the leadership of Major Abin Paul.”

Flood Situation in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also ushered an alarm for Palakkad. An orange alert is also in place for seven other districts and a yellow alert for two districts in the state. The Kerala government has actively sought the assistance of the Indian Air Force for rescue operations. One person has reportedly died in Kerala’s Idukki district as heavy rains lash the coastal state. After issuing a red alert for five districts – Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has declared that there would be a high alert for the next 24 hours. South and central districts of Kerala have been receiving heavy rains. By Saturday evening, heavy rains are also expected in the northern districts of Kerala. CM Vijayan has also said that there is a possibility of rising water levels in rivers and overflowing in some dams.

With inputs from PTI

Image Credits - PTI/ANI/Twitter