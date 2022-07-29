Kerala: Ground Floor Of Two-storey House Collapses In Ernakulam Killing 13-year-old

In a tragic incident in the Keezhillam area of Kerala's Ernakulam district, the ground floor of the two-storey building collapsed on Thursday, July 28, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring his grandfather who were living in the house. The deceased has been identified as Harinarayanan Namboothiri who was residing with his family in Keezhillam's Kaavilthottam Illam.

Notably, on Thursday, 13-year-old Harinarayanan was asleep when the ground floor of the Kaavilthottam Illam's two-storey building collapsed, resulting in serious injuries to him. Though the boy was immediately rushed to the nearby Perumbavoor Taluk hospital, he could not be saved. In addition to this, Narayanan Namboothiri, the 85-year-old grandfather of the deceased has been admitted to the hospital after becoming critically injured in the Ernakulam building collapse incident. As of now, he is in ICU as he got severe head injuries. It is pertinent to mention that there were seven members of the family at the house at the time this mishap happened, however, nobody was injured apart from Harinarayanan and his grandfather.

Erankulam building collapse

After getting the information about the terrible incident, the Kerala police rushed to the spot and started carrying out a rescue operation along with fire and other rescue services. Earth-movers were brought in to speed up the rescue operation and remove those who were trapped under the debris.

Speaking about the incident the SHO of the Kuruppumpady police station said that they have not yet identified the reason behind the ground floor collapse. "It might be because of continuous rain in that particular area which affected the walls of the house that was built by using bricks. Harinarayanan and his grandfather were the only people who were on the ground floor at the time of this mishap," SHO said.

During the rescue operation, the SHO said, "We rescued those trapped under the wall which collapsed with the help of Fire and Rescue services. We have used three earth movers for that. The neighbours rescued Harinarayanan's sister." It is pertinent to mention that the Ernakulam District Collector Renu Raj has sought a report pertaining to this incident in the Keezhillam area from Perumbavoor Tahsildar.

Image: Republic