Kerala: One Dead, Another Injured As Bike Collides With Boulder On Thamarassery Pass

A scary video has emerged on social media, which shows a horrific road accident on Thamarassery Pass on April 16, 2022. The harrowing event was captured on camera by a motorcyclist who was traveling behind the one who met with an accident. It was reported that a 22-year-old man died on the spot.

In the horrific accident, Abhinav, a native of Vandoor, Malappuram, died on the spot when a massive boulder tumbled down a hill in Kerala’s Thamarassery district and collided with his bike. The footage emerged on Twitter, which was captured by one of the bike riders behind the one who met with the accident. He also mentioned in the tweet that the pillion has sustained injuries.

Accident in Malappuram

The terrifying footage of the accident was shared by Siddharth, a Twitter user and a biker, who captured the accident. Two men upon colliding with the large piece of rock were thrown off of their bike when one of them died on the spot and the other sustained injuries.

As the boulder collided with the bike, the biker lost his balance and fell into the gorge on the left side of the road.

Image: Unsplash