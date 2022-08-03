Kerala Rains: Aluva Mahadeva Temple In Kochi Submerged; Roads, Bridges Remain Inundated

Multiple incidents of roads being damaged and submerged under water, and brides getting inundated with water were reported from Kerala, which has been receiving heavy rainfall in the past couple of days. The rainfall also led to flooding at the Aluva Mahadeva Temple in Kochi. The temple was seen half-submerged after the Periyar river overflowed due to heavy rains in the district.

#WATCH | Aluva Mahadeva Temple in Kerala's Kochi submerged as the water level of Periyar River increased following incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/l3b6Jg92Rk — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

Kerala rains leads to 12 casualties, many displaced

With heavy rains across the state, so far 12 rain-related casualties have been reported between July 31 and August 2, informed the Kerala State Emergency Operations Center (KSEOC) on Tuesday. Out of these, six deaths were reported including one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts and three in the Kannur district.

In addition to that, reports of people going missing have also surfaced from various parts of the state.

The heavy rainfall has triggered flash floods and given rise to possible incidents of landslides and other disasters. The state government is actively carrying out relief operations to rescue displaced people and further provide relief services in flood-affected regions.

Around 95 relief camps have been set up across Kerala where 2,291 people have been relocated. On the other hand, restrictions have been also imposed on tourist activities while educational institutions remain closed.

After Kerala received heavy rainfall over the past few days triggering massive damage across the state, the rainfall activity seems to have subsided prompting the weather department to withdraw a red alert issued earlier. On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert across 11 districts in the state thus indicating that there has been a gradual decrease in the intensity of the rains.

With massive rains hitting the southern state for several days, the IMD had earlier issued a red alert for three districts Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam, and an orange one in eight districts. However, now an orange alert has been issued for the districts including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur.

In addition to that, a yellow alert has also been issued for three districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Kasaragod.

(With agency inputs)