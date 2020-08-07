Kerala Rains: Massive Landslide In Wayanad's Mepaddi, Several Houses Washed Away

Heavy rainfall in Kerala led to a major landslide in Wayanad's Mepaddi town on Friday. No loss of lives has been reported so far as the people were evacuated earlier by the authorities, sources said. Several houses were washed away and trees were uprooted. Another huge landslide has also been reported in Rajamala in Munnar.

Five people were killed as intermittent heavy rains and strong winds battered various parts of Kerala on Thursday uprooting trees and inundating roads and several homes while over 2000 people have been shifted to relief camps, news agency PTI reported.

The northern districts bore the brunt of the rain fury. Nilambur in Malappuram was briefly flooded after the Chaliyar river overflowed and people in waterlogged areas were asked to shift to their relatives' homes. Torrential rains, which lashed the eastern parts of Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram districts since Tuesday evening, has inundated several low-lying areas in many parts of the three districts.

In Thrissur, trees were uprooted in various places due to strong winds and heavy rains lashing the district. In the Chalakudy-Irinjalakuda region, trees and electric posts were uprooted with vast areas of rubber trees and banana farms being destroyed.

As the heavy spells continued for the third day in Kerala, the India Meteorological Department sounded a 'red alert' for the hilly districts--Wayanad and Idukki--for Thursday and Malappuram district on Friday. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said besides five deaths, six people were injured, 12 houses were fully destroyed and 735 houses were partially damaged.

"Two deaths were reported from Wayanad district. One person, there was drowned and another was killed due to tree fall. Two persons died due to tree fall in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad while one was drowned in Kasaragod district. A total of 1,854 people were evacuated today and at present, there are 20 camps across the state," a senior official from SDMA told PTI.

With five more fatalities that were reported on Thursday, the toll since the onset of the four-month-long south-west monsoon season, which began on June 1, has gone up to 36. At least 2,334 people are in relief camps in various parts of the state.

(With agency inputs)