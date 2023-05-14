Kerala: Three People Injured In A Fire In Building At Industrial Park In Kerala 

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
Three people were injured when a fire broke out in a building inside the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) park here on Saturday, police said.
The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, they said.
More than 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze which broke out around 6:30 pm.
The fire broke out on the building's first and second floors, the police said.
