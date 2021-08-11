Kinnaur Landslide: President Kovind Expresses Anguish Over Deaths; NDRF, ITBP On Alert

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed his anguish over the death of several people in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur. He offered his condolences to the families of those killed in the tragedy.

It is sad to hear that many people have died and others are in danger due to landslide in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and pray for full success in the relief and rescue work- President of India, Ram Nath Kovind

किन्नौर, हिमाचल प्रदेश में भूस्खलन से कई लोगों की मृत्यु एवं अन्य लोगों के संकट में फंसे होने का समाचार दुखद है। शोक-संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मैं संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं तथा राहत व बचाव कार्य में पूर्ण सफलता की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 11, 2021

Till now, 10 dead & 40 under the rubble

At least 10 people have died of the natural calamity, while over 40 are still caught in debris following a major landslide that trapped a bus and other vehicles in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday. Several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers, are currently buried under the debris. Falling boulders have buried a truck, a passenger bus and other vehicles, according to local reports.

Local administration, police and NDRF on alert: CM Jairam Thakur

Speaking to media persons on the issue, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that the police and the local administration have been directed to carry out rescue operations, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been put on alert.

I've directed police and local administration to carry out rescue operations. NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit; awaiting detailed information: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur on Kinnaur landslide incident pic.twitter.com/GNNZsSyJnG — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Kinnaur, Abid Hussain Sadiq, several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers, are buried under the debris. "The bus was on its way from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Shimla," Sadiq informed.

Providing further details on the landslide, the Indo-Tibetan border police (ITBP) said that the incident occurred at around 12:45 pm on the Reckong Peo-Shimla highway in the Kinnaur district and that the aforementioned HRTC bus, a truck, and other vehicles have reportedly come under the rubble.

A landslide reported on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway in #Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh today at around 12.45 Hrs. One truck, a HRTC Bus and few vehicles reported came under the rubble. Many people reported trapped. ITBP teams rushed for rescue. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ThLYsL2cZK — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have spoken to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and assured all possible help from the Centre.

Himachal - a locus of landslides

The state of Himachal has been a locus of deadly landslides in India during the recent months amid an unusually heavy monsoon. However, local authorities are still unclear about the reason for Wednesday's landslide. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been put on alert.

Nine people were killed last month in Himachal Pradesh when falling rocks hit their vehicle. At least 136 people died in landslides in the western state of Maharashtra recently after heavy rains flooded hundreds of villages and swept away homes.

(With Inputs from PTI)