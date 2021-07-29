Kishtwar Cloudburst: J-K LG Manoj Sinha Announces Ex-gratia For Affected Families

A cloudburst incident in the Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir resulted in damage of houses and a rescue operation mission was initiated by the district administration. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured that all efforts were being made to rehabilitate those affected due to the Kishtwar cloudburst.

Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir announces ex-gratia

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ensured the safety of the people of Kishtwar, J&K and said that the government would do everything possible to support and protect the affected families in the cloudburst. He also emphasised on the fact that relief under SDRF for loss of houses, utensils, clothing, household goods, cattle shed, loss of agricultural land among others would be provided by the Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar.

The L-G also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic cloudburst in Kishtwar. While the injured would also be compensated with Rs. 50000 each and Rs. 12,700 under SDRF shall also be provided. Chairperson Kishtwar DDC, Pooja Devi had previously urged Lieutenant Governor to visit the area to take note of the situation. In a statement she stated, "I request the L-G to visit this area to see the situation today. There is a lot of rubble here, we need specialised machinery to clear it"

The government of J&K announces an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic cloudburst in Kishtwar. The grievously injured would be given Rs.50,000 each and Rs.12,700 under SDRF shall also be disbursed. — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) July 29, 2021

Current status of Kishtwar post the cloudburst

In the earlier hours of Wednesday, Inspector general of Police (IGP) Jammu had informed that the rescue operation had resumed. SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Bhat was informed to be camoing at Honzar and personally leading the operation launched by Kishtwar Police in collaboration with District Administration and other security forces. The cloudburst took the lives of seven people in the Hinzar Dachhan area of the Kishtwar district. Additionally, 12 people were left injured while 19 were still unaccounted for.

A local while speaking to ANI exclaimed, "Today, there is no sign left of a village here." While another local projected, ''We want the government to shift people from here as nothing is left here for us." Mohammad Iqbal who lost both his children in this incident said, "This place was full of houses and now people can't even imagine that this was a village once. There is no land, no house....nothing. We have lost everything, nothing is left here for us. I have lost both my children yesterday"

Image Credits - PTI

With inputs from ANI