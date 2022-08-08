Kolkata: 19-year-old Loses Control Of Jaguar Vehicle, Kills 40-year-old Woman

In a tagic incident on Sunday afternoon on Ballygunge Circular Road in Kolkata, a 19-year-old driver lost control and slammed into a taxi, a woman crossing the street, and a parked BMW. The driver of the red Jaguar has been identified as Suyash Parasrampuria. The 40-year-old woman who was hit by the vehicle was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, and the other cars suffered severe damage.

Parasrampuria, who obtained his driver's licence last year, was travelling at breakneck speed in the automobile belonging to his father's real estate company when the accident occurred in front of Tivoli Court at around 3:50 pm, according to a senior police officer.

“His 22-year-old cousin Muskan was in the passenger seat, both sustained minor injuries. Cops have arrested Suyash and are checking CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the exact sequence of events,” police said.

The senior officer of Kolkata police also informed that the car was moving at a very high speed when it hit a cab from behind.

"Due to high speed, the car was forced to change the direction and as a result it hit a woman crossing the road before it rammed head-on into a stationary BMW on the other flank of the road," the officer informed.

Shashti Das, a 40-year-old domestic worker from Picnic Garden in Kolkata who worked at numerous homes in the neighbourhood was about to leave for work when the automobile slammed into her violently. The woman was declared dead on arrival at the Kolkata National Medical College and Hospital. Das, who just lost her husband, is survived by her two daughters, aged 17 and 20.

Officials have confirmed that the owner of the other automobile, a BMW, is a used car dealer, who, on Sunday afternoon, parked outside Tivoli Court.