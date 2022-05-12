Kolkata: Houses In Bowbazar Evacuated As Cracks Appeared Amid Metro Construction

At least five houses in central Kolkata's Bowbazar were evacuated after cracks appeared on the structures likely due to metro railway construction in the region on Wednesday, according to police officials. A large team of Kolkata Police's disaster management team accompanied by senior police officers and metro rail officials visited the spot at Durga Pithuri Lane.

"We are evacuating the buildings. We are yet to find out how many houses have developed such cracks. As of now, there are five buildings on which cracks have appeared. Our team of experts has reached the spot," a police officer said according to Press Trust of India (PTI).

The official further added that the cracks were spotted around 09:45 PM on the houses in the Bowbazar area. However, some of the residents claimed that the cracks started appearing on Wednesday evening. Notably, the 16.6-km-long East-West corridor, connecting the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah, is under construction in the congested area of Bowbazar, marked by several old and deteriorated structures.

"Our engineers have reached the spot. They are looking into it. Our first priority is evacuation and then we will look into the cause of the incident," said a senior Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) official according to PTI. Local Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Nayna Bandopadhyay also visited the spot and spoke to the locals. "We want to ensure that everyone is safe. We are in touch with the officials concerned," she said according to PTI.

Several houses collapsed in 2019

It is significant to mention that several houses in the same area of Kolkata's Bowbazar collapsed in August 2019 when an aquifer broke during tunnel boring for the East-West Metro corridor for Kolkata metro railway, and water and silt gushed in, leading to severe ground subsidence. The current incident where cracks appeared on the buildings on Wednesday, brought back memories of that 2019 incident.

Speaking about her ordeal of the 2019 incident, Mallika Das, an aged resident of the area said, "Last time, we had to leave our homes and stay in a hotel. I couldn't even take my belongings this time. I don't know what is in store. The entire building has tilted," according to PTI.