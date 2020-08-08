Kozhikode Plane Crash: Civil Aviation Min On His Way To Airport; Death Toll Rises To 18

Speaking to media on Saturday morning, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri confirmed that casualties in the Kozhikode plane crash have increased to 18. He added that 127 people are in hospitals and rest have been discharged. Extending his condolences to the deceased, he said that even one death is unfortunate. He also hailed the braveheart Pilots, saying that their timely action has reduced the impact of the accident. The Civil Aviation Minister said that he is going to the Kozhikode airport now.

"It was a Vande Bharat flight. It landed at 07:41 pm. Weather conditions were unfavourable. Our task would have been much more difficult if the plane had caught fire. I am going to the airport," Hardeep Singh Puri said.

#LIVE | Kozhikode Air India Crash: 18 deaths reported so far, 127 people are in hospitals and rest have been discharged: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Watch here: https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/MrrCDbM58e — Republic (@republic) August 8, 2020

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan & DGP will visit the accident site on Saturday. Meanwhile, a team of DGCA has reached the site. Speaking to media on Saturday morning, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri confirmed that the death toll has been increased to 18.

#LIVE | Kozhikode Air India Crash: 18 deaths reported so far, 127 people are in hospitals and rest have been discharged: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Watch here: https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/MrrCDbM58e — Republic (@republic) August 8, 2020

Kozhikode Air India plane crash

As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an Air India Express flight arriving in Kozhikode skid off the runway, and had a crash landing. The runway which is of the tabletop pattern was reportedly waterlogged. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 PM. There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew.

Following the crash landing, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the Police and Fire Force to take urgent action. After the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has also announced that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau would conduct a formal inquiry.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a statement:

"Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 19:41 hrs tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 Infants, 2 pilots and 5 cabin crew onboard the aircraft. As per the initial reports, rescue operations are on and Passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care. We will soon share the update in this regard," the Ministry stated.