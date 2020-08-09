Kozhikode Crash: Give His Wife A Job To Support Her Child, Pleads Father Of Akhilesh Kumar

Deceased co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar's father on Friday said that his daughter-in-law who is currently expecting should be given a job so that she can take care of her child. Co-pilot Kumar lost his life in the Air India Express crash-landing incident in Kozhikode along with Captain Deepak V Sathe and 16 other passengers. Kumar's mortal remains were flown to his native place in Mathura on Sunday morning.

"I want that his wife should be given a job so that she can take care of her child," said Akhilesh Kumar's father while speaking to media.



Kumar's mortal remains were brought from Kochi to Delhi Airport at around 2:25 am on Sunday, which was then taken to Mathura for the last rites. About 200 Air India members paid tributes to Kumar and observed two minutes of silence and prayed for the departed officer.

About the tragic incident

The Air India Express flight IX-1134 from Dubai met with an accident at Kozhikode, Kerala on Friday. The Boeing 737 aircraft which was deployed under the Vande Bharat Mission overshot the runway at the Kozhikode airport at 7:41 pm and nosedived into the valley, splitting into three pieces leading to the death of 18 persons including the two pilots. A total of 190 people were on board the ill-fated plane, out of which 184 were passengers (including 10 infants) and six crew members.

At least 18 people including two the pilots lost their lives in the incident. The four-cabin crew members were safe, said the Air India Express in a statement.

CM announces solatium for victims

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each passenger who died in the plane crash. The announcement was made after the CM visited the crash site at the airport and the injured at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Apart from the solatium for the victims, the Kerala government would also bear the treatment expenses of all those injured in the incident irrespective of the hospitals they are in.

