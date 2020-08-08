Kozhikode Plane Crash: Air India Pilot DV Sathe's Mother Remembers Her Son's Bravery

Exuding pride over Captain DV Sathe's valour for saving nearly 170 lives aboard the Air India Express plane from Dubai to Kozhikode, the pilot's mother proudly remembered the former Air Force pilot. Sathe's mother recalled how he would excel at everything since childhood. The mishap at Kozhikode has claimed 18 lives.

Speaking to news agency ANI, DV Sathe's mother said, "Sword of Honour, that no one had ever received, my son got that but he never was over-confident. He would always tell me to not go out due to COVID-19, if something happens to you, I will be hurt. What can I do about what has happened with him now? Since childhood, he would top in everything, especially horseriding. That man did everything in his life."

A highly decorated former Indian Air Force officer, Deepak Vasant Sathe, had a flying experience of over 10,800 hours. With a spotless flying career of nearly 30 years behind him, DV Sathe had also flown the MiG-21 fighter aircraft with 17 Squadron (Golden Arrows) in Ambala which had participated in the 1999 Kargil war. After this, he began to serve an instructor at the Air Force Training Academy.

With an experience of flying the Boeing 737 for over 4,400 hours, DV Sathe had taken voluntary premature retirement from the Indian Air Force and had joined Air India to take up civilian flying for the past 18 years. Captain Sathe was also the recipient of a Sword of Honour at the Air Force Academy (AFA).

Air India arranges relief flights

Three special relief flights have been arranged from Delhi and Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members. Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and Flight Safety Depts reached the accident site to carry out an investigation. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also reached the site to review the situation. A probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the mishap.

Kozhikode Plane Crash

As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an Air India Express flight arriving in Kozhikode skid off the runway, and had a crash landing. The runway which is of the tabletop pattern was reportedly waterlogged. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 PM. There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew.

As per the latest updates, DGCA officials have recovered the Black Box of the crashed plane. Meanwhile, two deceased aboard the flight have been found COVID-19 positive following which rescue teams are slated to under COVID tests. Kerala health Miniter has asked everyone who was involved in the rescue operations to self-quarantine themselves.