Kozhikode Plane Crash: Ex-IAF Officer Captain DV Sathe's Mortal Remains Brought To Mumbai

On Sunday, the mortal remains of Wing Commander (retd) Captain Deepak Sathe, the captain of the Air India aircraft which crashed in Kozhikode were brought to the Air India building in Mumbai. His wife and other family members along with his colleagues have gathered here to pay their tributes. As per sources, the mortal remains of the retired Wing Commander shall be kept in the Bhabha Hospital for two days. The final rites shall be conducted after his elder son returns from the US.

Maharashtra: Mortal remains of late Captain DV Sathe brought to Air India Building in Mumbai.



Captain Sathe was flying the Air India Express flight which crash-landed at Kozhikode airport on August 7

A stellar career in the IAF

An ex-Indian Air Force officer, the late Captain Deepak Sathe had topped his course at both the National Defence Academy and the Air Force Academy. He won the coveted Sword of Honour as the best flight cadet at the 127th Pilot course in June 1981. During his tenure at the IAF that spanned over two decades, he flew the MiG-21 fighter jet with 17 Squadron at Ambala. Subsequently, he also served as an instructor at the Air Force Academy. He took premature retirement from the IAF, shifting to civilian flying and joined Air India in 2005.

The Kozhikode plane crash

At about 7.41 pm on August 7, the Air India Express flight IX-1344 arriving from Dubai overshot the runway at the Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur. As per MoS MEA V Muraleedharan, the plan managed to land only in the second attempt. In rainy conditions, the plane containing 190 people on board fell down 35 feet into a slope and broke into two pieces. Immediately, the Kerala government and the Centre swung into action and commenced rescue and relief operations. So far, at least 18 persons including Wing Commander (retd) Deepak Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar lost their lives in the flight crash.

Reportedly, many passengers could be saved owing to the fact that the plane did not catch fire at the time of landing. The Centre has announced an interim relief of Rs.10 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs.2 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs.50,000 to people with minor injuries. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also announced Rs.10 lakh compensation to the kin of those who lost their lives besides bearing the medical expenses of the injured. Meanwhile, the black boxes of the flight have been recovered and an inquiry has been ordered under the Aircraft Act.

