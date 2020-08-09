Kozhikode Plane Crash: Survivor Seated At 13th Row Recounts How 12 Rows Crumbled On Crash

As 14 passengers from the Air India plane crash in Kozhikode still remain critical, Republic TV spoke to a survivor named Shamsuddin on Sunday, to get his first-hand experience as to what happened prior to the crash. Shamsuddin, who suffered an injury to his left arm, said revealed the jerk felt at the first landing attempt and its consequent crashing, which resulted into complete destruction of the first 12 seats. Seated at the thirteenth seat, Shamsuddin said that all he could see were debris after the plane crashed before locals rushed to rescue him.

Kozhikode plane crash: 'Approach radar system not used for landing', claim ATC sources

Kozhikode air plane crash survivor's account

"When the plane was about to land, it took off again. After it circled as it was about to land again, it crashed. While it landed normally, I felt as if sudden breaks were put. Then I felt the plane descend and hit something," he said adding, "I was sitting in seat number 13. Upto seat 12, everything was destroyed. The seats from 13 onwards were normal. I didn't feel as if the plane's wheels touched the ground when it landed first."

J&K: Bandipora BJP dist secy resigns from party after unknown gunmen shoot at BJP neta

Describing the moments before the crash, he said, "During the first landing attempt, my head hit the seat ahead and I could not see anything. After the plane crashed, I could see debris everywhere. As there was light near the gate at the boundary wall, I could see something. Once it crashed, I removed my seat belt and got out".

Talking about the rescue attempt, he said, "One of my shoulders were dislocated, so I could not help anyone. So they (locals) came and rescued others. The local security did not open the airport gate as he did not have permission. Two flight people went to get the main gate opened and let the locals come in. By that time, Fire brigade and ambulance arrived. The locals told that they want to help, so then they let them in," adding,"With their help, they went into the cockpit and brought out the pilots. There was an ambulance that took me away after that."

Rajapaksa clan's return: With Mahinda as PM, Rajapaksas hold all 3 top posts in Sri Lanka

What is the Kozhikode Air India plane crash?

On Friday, Air India's Vande Bharat flight from Dubai failed to land on the table-top runway in Kozhikode's Karipur airport at 7:41 PM amid very heavy rainfall in the area, after two attempts - switching the approach runway for Runway 28 to Runway 10. Due to poor visibility and heavy waterlogging, the plane fell into a 35-feet gorge splitting the plane into two, but did not catch fire. There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 4 cabin crew, as per the Kerala government. The fatalities include two pilots and 16 passengers - with the youngest fatality being a one-year-old boy who succumbed to his injuries.

Kozhikode Air India crash LIVE Updates: CM announces 10 lakh ex-gratia; death toll at 18

Kerala CM has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the next of kin of each passenger who died, while the Air India toohas matched the sum in interim monetary relief. Union Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, CM Pinarayi Vijayan have visited the crash site. With two deceased testing COVID positive, the CM has announced that all passengers and rescue teams will undergo COVID tests. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has recovered the black box from the crash site and is currently probing into the mishap.