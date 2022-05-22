K'taka CM announces Rs 5 lakh each to family of 9 killed in Dharwad accident

Bengaluru, May 22 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced Rs 5 lakh each to the family of those killed in a road accident in Dharwad district.

Nine persons, including three children were killed, while 12 others were injured when a tempo taxi in which they were travelling hit a roadside tree near Baad village in Dharwad, in the early hours of Saturday.

"On the request of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Rs 5 lakh each will be given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the family of nine people who died in a road accident at Baad village in Dharwad. This accident was unfortunate, I pray for peace to the deceased souls," Bommai said on Twitter.

Joshi is Member of Parliament from Dharwad constituency.

The injured were admitted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences and Civil Hospital in Dharwad for treatment. PTI KSU KSU KH HDA HDA

