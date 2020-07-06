Karnataka CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Each For Kin Of Two Killed In Mangaluru Landslide

Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of two persons who have died due to the landslide in Mangaluru. The landslide took place on Sunday taking the lives of a child and a youth. The total count of people and animals losing their lives due to the flood and related accidents since April 1 increased to 57 and 262 respectively.

Financial assistance for families

ANI quoted officials as saying, "The Chief Minister announces Rs 5 lakh each compensation to Safwan (17) and Shehla (10) who died due to landslide at Gurupura, Mangaluru. Houses will also be built for people who lost houses at Bodanthilla, Dakshina Kannada."

Police said that two persons were killed, many houses and a few vehicles were damaged in a landslide at Gurupur which was triggered by torrential rains over the past few days.

A total of 19 houses on a hillock were damaged and the two children were buried alive, the police said. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with the local residents and the police, removed the debris and pulled out the bodies.

CM Yediyurappa also promised rehabilitation for those whose homes were damaged.

(With ANI inputs)