Kullu Bus Accident: HP CM Announces Ex-gratia For Victims; Magisterial Inquiry Ordered

After the tragic accident in Kullu on July 4, where a private school bus rolled off a cliff, killing many on board, including schoolchildren, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has provided more information on the tragedy and has announced compensation for the kin of the deceased and those injured. The Himachal CM informed that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered.

When speaking to the media, CM Thakur said, "I spoke with DC (Deputy Commissioner) Kullu & others in the administration. Despite efforts, 12 could not be saved."

"Families of the deceased will be given total of Rs 5 lakh each. Those who are injured will be given the best treatment. Orders for a magisterial inquiry has been given," the Himachal Pradesh CM added.

Himachal bus tragedy

According to preliminary reports, a bus carrying around 35 people, including schoolchildren, was travelling from Kullu to Sainj on Neoli-Shansher road when it rolled into a gorge in the Jangla area of Sainj valley on Monday morning killing around 12 and injuring several others.

The tragic accident took place at around 08:00 AM in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu. After getting information about the accident, police reached the spot immediately and started rescue operations. The injured are being shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind express grief over loss of lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the deaths and wrote, "The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

PM Modi has also approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.

The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 4, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind was also extremely saddened to hear about the news of the bus accident. Taking to Twitter, he wrote in Hindi, "Saddened to hear the news of the death of people, including students, in the bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their children and loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

कुल्लू, हिमाचल प्रदेश में हुए बस हादसे में विद्यार्थियों समेत कई लोगों की मृत्यु का दुःखद समाचार सुनकर व्यथित हूँ। इस दुर्घटना में अपने बच्चों व प्रियजनों को खोने वाले शोक-संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं। मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 4, 2022

(With inputs from ANI)