Kullu: ITBP Carries Out Rescue Op To Save 2 Persons From Car That Fell Into Beas River

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been at the forefront to provide assistance at some of the toughest and far-out places of India, and it continues to do its work under the most challenging circumstances. In a recent incident, it was learnt that a team of ITBP officials reached the Chandigarh-Manali highway where a car had reportedly plunged into the Beas river. Notably, the car was carrying three passengers when this incident took place and the vehicle is said to have received substantial damage.

Rescue ops underway by the ITBP

The 2nd Battalion of the ITBP has braved all odds and visuals show how rescuers were risking their lives to reach out to the centre of the furious Beas river to find out the whereabouts of 2 missing people. The Himveers can be seen crossing the river tied to a rope and harness as they manage to search the car which is visibly submerged in the water.

The incident is said to have taken place near the Hanuman Mandir on National Highway 3 at around 1:30 am on July 6. The person who was rescued earlier was admitted to the Regional Hospital, Kullu. Although the fast-paced stream of the Beas makes it extremely difficult to carry out any kind of rescue ops, the Himveers are continuing to carry out the rescue operation to ensure optimal assistance.



(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Image Credit - Republic World