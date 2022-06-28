Kurla Building Collapse: Rebel Leader Eknath Shinde Announces Compensation For Victims

Following the unfortunate Kurla building collapse incident in Maharashtra, the rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has now come forward announcing financial aid for the families of the injured as well as the deceased.

Informing about the same, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar took to Twitter stating that the building collapse incident is very tragic and the police are carrying out rescue operations. In addition to that, he also announced that financial aid of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to families of the injured and Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased by Minister Eknath Shinde.

Later, in a video message, the rebel leader informed that Eknath Shinde who is presently in Guwahati has instructed to offer compensation to the affected families. Also expressing grief over the incident, he added, "Yesterday, the building collapsed in Kurla. I have heard that four people have died and many are still trapped. This is unfortunate."

Notably. this came shortly after Maharashtra Cabinet Minister announced compensation on the behalf of the state government to provide Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives, while the injured ones will be provided free of cost treatment.

Kurla building collapse

The incident took place on Monday night when a four-storey collapsed in Mumbai's Naik Nagar in the Kurla neighbourhood trapping several people under the debris, reported ANI citing a civic body official. While rescue operations are presently underway at the site, our reporters on the ground confirmed that 12 people have been rescued so far and three people have lost their lives in the incident.

The incident took place late at midnight when a wing of the building collapsed and the fire brigade and police team immediately rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations to retrieve the trapped people.

Speaking on the same, Pravina Morajkar, Corporator told the media that the building collapsed in the night and teams of fire brigade and police have been pressed at the site. He further also informed that seven people were rescued in the night from under the debris in stable condition, while 20-25 people are likely to be trapped under the debris.

Image: Twitter/@MIEknathShinde