Ladakh Accident Video Shows Indian Army Vehicle Smashed In Turtuk Gorge; 7 Jawans Martyred

After seven Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in a vehicle accident in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh, Republic Media Network has accessed the first visuals from the site of the accident, where the bus carrying our 26 brave soldiers can be seen crumbled in a rocky river belt after it rolled down into a deep gorge, around 80-90 ft. down the road.

The mountains surrounding the accident site can be seen having narrow roads. The visuals also show a number of Army officers surrounding the bus, taking an account of the entire incident.

Where is Turtuk located?

In Ladakh, a road goes straight from Leh to Khardungla Pass, which was one of the highest motorable roads in the world until last year. After moving towards the west from Khardungla, there comes Partapur, the place from where the soldiers were heading towards Turtuk, which is towards the north.

Meanwhile, reacting to this tragic incident, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted:

Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of lives of our Army personnel in a vehicle accident in #Ladakh. Eternally indebted and humbled by their supreme sacrifice. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 27, 2022

7 soldiers martyred, 19 injured

At least 7 Army soldiers lost their lives in a vehicle accident in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh, and 19 others suffered serious injuries too. Efforts are currently on to ensure the best medical care for the injured, informed Army sources.

A group of 26 soldiers were moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif. As per the press release issued by the Indian Army, the driver lost control of the bus and it rolled down into a deep gorge. In connection to this, FIR has been filed under Sections 279, 337, and 304A of the Indian Penal Code.