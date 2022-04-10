Ladakh: At Least 4 Dead As Under-construction Bridge Collapses In Leh; Probe Ordered

Officials stated on Sunday that four workers were discovered dead under the rubble of a collapsed under-construction bridge in Nubra sub-division of Ladakh on Saturday evening.

Strong gale winds caused a piece of the under-construction Shatse Takna bridge near village Diskit in Leh district to collapse around 4 p.m. on Saturday, trapping six workers, according to officials.

Officials reported that four bodies were found from the scene after a joint rescue operation which lasted for about 12 hours. Two others were rescued in an injured condition and taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

“It is feared that another five to six people are stuck under the fallen bridge, and the administration is making every effort to rescue them at the earliest,” the spokesperson said.

Raj Kumar and Varinder of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, Manjeet of Chattisgarh, and Love Kumar of Punjab were among the casualties.The injured, Raj Kumar of Chhattisgarh and Koki Kumar of Rajouri, are being treated, according to officials.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur of Ladakh kept a close eye on the rescue operation and ordered an investigation into the incident. The rescue operations are being overseen on the ground by Sub Divisional Magistrate Lakshya Singhal and other officials who are keeping an eye on the progress of the rescue operation.

As soon as the incident took place, the rescue operation was launched with operational support mobilised from the local 102 Brigade of the Army, project Vijayak of Border Roads Organization as well as the Air Force Station Leh.Ambulances and other medical resources have been mobilised to check on people who have been rescued.

Saugat Biswas, Divisional Commissioner of Ladakh, coordinated with all authorities involved in the operation, according to the statement.

Saugat Biswas, Divisional Commissioner of Ladakh stated to the reporters that the Indian Air Force has been roped in for mobilising air evacuation of the rescued to Leh.

Lt. Governor Radha Krishna Mathur has stated that all assistance will be provided to all who have been affected by the accident, particularly the construction workers on the bridge who were present when the incident took place.