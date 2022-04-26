Laksar SDM seriously injured, driver killed as truck hits her official vehicle

Dehradun, Apr 26 (PTI) Laksar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sangita Kanaujia was seriously injured and her driver killed when her official vehicle was hit by a truck near Roorkee in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, officials said.

The head-on collision was so powerful that the front portion of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) was smashed, they said, adding that the driver, Govind Ram, was killed on the spot.

The SDM was rushed to a private hospital where her condition is said to be serious, the officials said.

The driver of the truck, which was coming from the opposite direction, fled the spot immediately after the accident that occurred on the Laksar-Roorkee road, the officials said.

The truck has been seized, they added.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

Dhami spoke to the Haridwar district magistrate about the accident. He condoled the death of the driver and prayed for the SDM's fast recovery. PTI ALM RC

