Lightning: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Announces Ex-gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh For Injured

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday announced a relief aid of Rs. 2 Lakh each for those who were injured during incidents of lightning on Sunday, July 11.

This comes after the CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased who lost their lives in the natural calamity. He shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "The loss of lives due to lightning in Kota, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jaipur, and Baran today is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest condolences to the families of the affected, may God give them strength. Instructions have been given to the officials to provide immediate assistance to the families of the victims."

इस बेहद दुखद घड़ी में हमारी सरकार प्रभावितों के साथ है। प्रदेश में आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से हुए हादसों में मृतकों के परिजनों को 5 लाख रूपये की सहायता राशि व घायलों को नियमानुसार मुआवजा देने के निर्देश दिए हैं। अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं प्रभावितों को शीघ्र सहायता उपलब्ध करवाएं। https://t.co/28DUr3YtiC — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 12, 2021

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost and Rs 50,000 from PMNRF for the people who were injured. "PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to lightning in parts of Rajasthan. Rs. 50,000 would be provided to the injured," the office of the Prime Minister tweeted.



Lightning Strikes in Rajasthan

Jaipur Police Commissioner, Anand Srivastava said to ANI that 29 people were rescued from the Amer Fort area after lightning struck them. "With the help of locals, we rescued around 29 people from the Amer Fort area after lightning struck them. They were taken to the hospital. Of these, 16 people have died," he said.

In Rajasthan, at least 16 people became victims of lightning, 41 people in Uttar Pradesh and in Madhya Pradesh too, lighting claimed at least seven lives. The incidents were reported in Sheopur, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Anuppur, and Betul districts.



(Image: PTI)