Lightning Strike Kills Man In Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur

A 28-year-old man was killed in a lightning strike in the Sarpataha area of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Press Trust Of India
Uttar Pradesh

Chandrashekhar, a resident of Habibpur village, went outside on Sunday to throw out the garbage when it was raining and was struck by lightning, Circle Officer (Shahganj) Chob Singh said.

He was later found dead by his family members, Singh added.

His body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

