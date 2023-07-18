Little Girl Falls Into Borewell In Madhya Pradesh, Rescued After 8-hr-long Effort

Asmita, the two-and-half years old girl who fell into a borewell at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Tuesday morning, was rescued after an eight-hour-long rescue effort. She was later taken to Sironj Hospital. The incident took place at Kajaria Barkheda village under Pathariya police station limits in the Sironj Bloc, located at nearly 90 kilometres from the district headquarters. The rescue effort was conducted by local authorities allowing with officials of the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF). The borewell was 20-25 feet deep.

Assistant superintendent of police Sameer Yadav said the police received an alert at around 11 am on Tuesday about a two-and-half years old girl who had fallen into a borewell situated in the premises of her home. An SDRF team was rushed to the spot.

Vishwas Sarangi, Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister and Vidisha in-charge, spoke to district authorities and ensured rescue operations were upto speed.

Tuesday's incident was the second such case in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district. A few days back, a child died after falling into a borewell in the Lateri area of the district. Following the incident, the district administration had called for all borewells to be closed.